Castleford Tigers Supporters Club prepare to hold race night

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club’s Great Race Night takes place at the George V WMC on Friday, April 12.

The event is sponsored by Bed Shop Superstore, Pontefract and will see Tigers players attend.

Doors open at 7pm, first race is at 7.45pm and the last of nine races at 10pm.

It is a ticket only event, but is open to non members with everyone welcome.

Tickets are priced £5 adults and £3 under 16s and includes pie and peas, with vegetarian pies available.

Tickets are on sale from the Tigers Den, in Carlton Lanes; the Tigers superstore, at Xscape; and the George V WMC.