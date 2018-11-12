Castleford Tigers to take on Leeds Rhinos in pre-season game

Castleford Tigers have announced that they will travel to take on Leeds Rhinos in a pre-season friendly at the revamped Emerald Headingley.

The game will take place on Sunday, January 20 (kick-off 3pm) and it will be a testimonial game for the Rhinos’ long serving England centre Kallum Watkins.

Tickets for the match will be available shortly with prices still to be confirmed.

This is the Tigers’ second confirmed pre-season friendly with Castleford also preparing to take on Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, December 30 (kick-off 1.30pm).