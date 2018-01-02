Castleford Tigers to travel to Newcastle for warm-up game

Castleford Tigers will head for the Kingston Park Stadium to take on dual registration partners Newcastle Thunder for the third of their pre-season friendlies on Saturday, January 27.

The game is set to kick-off at 5pm and will see a likely strong Tigers team take to the field as part of their preparations for Super League 2018.

The visit of the Tigers side will mark the third year on the bounce that Thunder have been able to test themselves against players from Super League stables, following on from Widnes Vikings in 2016 and St Helens last year. Both of those sides have drawn big attendances to the Kingston Park Stadium, with the visit of Castleford anticipated to bring more of the same.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “We are really pleased to announce our dual registration friendly fixture with Newcastle Thunder.

“We’ve kept in touch with Jason over the years (Jason Payne, Newcastle Thunder head coach, came through the Tigers academy system), and we feel this partnership will benefit both clubs.

“Our partnership with Newcastle also gives us an opportunity to grow our Tigers brand in the sports mad North East. We are confident that we can help with the development of Rugby League in the North East and that Newcastle Thunder will help in the development of our younger players in the coming season.”

Individual match tickets bought in advance for the friendly will be priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and £5 for under 16s for standing and £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for under 16s in the seats.