Castleford Tigers Trust stalwart dies

Castleford Tigers are mourning stalwart supporter and Tigers Trust chair of Trustees Bill Clift MBE, who died on Friday.

Clift also had a spell as chief executive of Bramley in the late 1990s, but was a well known figure at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

A statement from the Tigers read:

“It is with great sadness that our Tigers Trust Chair of Trustees Bill Clift MBE passed away.

“Bill has done a lot of work with and for Castleford Tigers over the years that culminated with him becoming the chair of trustees for the Tigers Trust.

“He has been associated with local school Castleford Academy for over 35 years and for a large part of his time with the school as chair of governors. Bill was passionate and loyal to both Castleford and the local community.

“He dedicated his time and experience to all facets of his life and he will be greatly missed by everybody.​

“Once again, this is a very sad time for everyone who knew Bill and our thoughts are with Bill’s family at this very difficult time.”