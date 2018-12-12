Castleford Tigers unveil new away shirt

Castleford Tigers have unveiled the club’s brand new look for matches on the road next season, with the 2019 away shirt going on sale last weekend.

Again produced by kit manufacturer XBlades Sports and featuring main club sponsor CBR Engineering across the front, the shirt is predominantly charcoal grey with orange and gold.

Supporters can buy the shirt online now at www.castleford tigers.com/shop or at The Tigers Den, in Carlton Lanes, and the club’s sports superstore, in Xscape.

The Tigers now have all three shirts for the 2019 season on sale well with the 2019 home and away replicas priced at £35 for toddlers, £41 for juniors and £46 for adults and the third shirt priced at £38, £44 and £49 respectively.