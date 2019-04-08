Castleford Tigers Women and Featherstone Rovers Ladies players included in England squad

Eight Castleford Tigers Women players and two from Featherstone Rovers Ladies have been included in a 32-player England Women’s National Performance Squad.

There are five new faces in head coach Craig Richards’ squad, including prop forward Grace Field who was player of the match in Castleford’s 80-0 opening day victory at York.

The Tigresses and St Helens boast the equal most representatives with eight each with Field joined in the squad by Castleford teammates Kelsey Gentles, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Tara Stanley and recent signings Shona Hoyle and Rhiannion Marshall.

Featherstone are presented by Andrew Dobson and Katie Hepworth.

Further details of England Women’s international fixtures will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 England Women’s National Performance Squad in full:

Savannah Andrade (Bradford Bulls)

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls, Siddal)

Leah Jones (Bradford Bulls, West Leeds Eagles)

Grace Field (Castleford Tigers, Oulton Raiders)

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers, East Leeds)

Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers, Ovenden)

Rhiannion Marshall (Castleford Tigers, Stanningley)

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers, Castleford RUFC)

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers, Castleford RUFC)

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers, Dewsbury Moor)

Tara Stanley (Castleford Tigers, Chorley Panthers)

Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers, Oldham St Annes)

Katie Hepworth (Featherstone Rovers, Stanningley)

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos, Birstall Victoria ARLFC)

Hanna Butcher (Leeds Rhinos, Thornhill Trojans)

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos, Stanningley)

Leah Burke (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens, Crosfields)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Faye Gaskin (St Helens, Chorley Panthers)

Tara Jones (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Emily Rudge (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Victoria Whitfield (St Helens, Crosfields)

Naomi Williams (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Michelle Davis (Wigan Warriors, Firwood Waterloo RUFC)

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Vanessa Temple (Wigan Warriors)

Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors, Thatto Heath Crusaders))

Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors, Preston Grasshoppers RUFC & UCLan)

Ashleigh Hyde (York City Knights, New Earswick All Blacks)

Daisy Sanderson (York City Knights)