Castleford Tigers Women celebrate successful season

Despite not going on to win BBC’s Young Sports Personality, Woman of Steel Georgia Roche did claim two awards at the annual Castleford Tigers Women presentation evening.

The loose forward was chosen as the Supporters’ Player of the Year and also the Players’ Player of the Year at the event hosted by rugby league royalty, Robbie Hunter-Paul.

There were other winners too with young winger Kelsey Gentles receiving the Most Improved award and Tamzin Renouf taking home the Rising Star prize.

Castleford’s U19s were also celebrated with three players winning individual awards. Courtney Pointon picked up two trophies – Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Lacie Bruines was awarded the Most Improved prize while Jess Day received the prestigious Coaches’ Player of the Year award.

Castleford Tigers Women mirrored the men in 2018 as they just came up short in the semi-finals of the Women’s Super League. Their other milestone during the season was reaching the Challenge Cup final. However, both times the Tigresses came up short against Leeds Rhinos.

Despite the shortcomings, Castleford is building on youth and will look to feed through more players from the U19s side into the first team next season. For the past two years, Castleford have boasted the youngest side in the Women’s Super League.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “It has been a fantastic season. The Challenge Cup final was a massive highlight for us, especially getting there and having to take on three Super League clubs.

“The semi-final against Leeds was disappointing for us.

“Leeds are the only team we haven’t beaten this year so we do have a bit of a chip on our shoulder.”

During the presentation, there was also a special mention of the five Castleford players who were selected in the England squad for last Saturday’s clash with France in Carcassonne.

Georgia Roche, Tara Stanley, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf and Kelsey Gentles were all selected in the 20-player squad.

Roche marked her international debut with two tries in a 54-4 victory while Stanley was voted player of the match and also crossed the line twice as well as kicking five goals in a great display.