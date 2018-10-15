Castleford Tigers Women’s star nominated for Young Sports Personality of the Year

After winning the first Woman of Steel accolade last week Castleford Tigers Women’s Georgia Roche is now in the running for another prestigious award.

The talented 18-year-old has been shortlisted for the BBC Sports Young Personality of the Year Award.

The Dewsbury Moor girls product helped Castleford Tigers reach the Challenge Cup final and the end of season Super League play-offs in her first season with the club.

She came up with a player of the match performance in the 48-12 cup semi-final victory against York City Knights, scoring four tries.

Roche has also been called up to the England squad which will travel to play France in Carcassonne on Saturday, October 27.

She will be up against some talented young stars in the BBC Young Personality of the Year category, including Fulham’s football star Ryan Sessegnon, para-athlete Kare Adenegan and gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton. T

The winner will be announced at BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, which will be held at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on December 16.