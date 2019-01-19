Castleford Tigers Women sign England international

Castleford Tigers Women have kicked off 2019 in style following the signing of England international Claire Garner.

The move comes just a month after the Tigresses signed another international, Leeds Rhinos’ Rhiannion Marshall.

Garner has enjoyed a quick rise in her rugby league career, which only began back in 2016.

The half-back joined Bradford and in 2017 was part of the ‘invincible’ team which went the entire calendar year unbeaten, winning the Challenge Cup and Super League, while Garner represented her country at the 2017 World Cup in Australia.

After a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Bulls, Garner opted for a change and initially joined Keighley Cougars. But, due to the team’s financial problems, there has since been a lot of uncertainty and Garner has joined the Tigers instead.

The player hopes that her experience can bring something different to Castleford’s game.

She said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s a new set of girls and a new season so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got some experience of rugby league and rugby union so hopefully I can bring something different to the game and something different to the girls.”

Garner is a helicopter pilot and many hope she can take Castleford to new heights following a 2018 campaign which saw the Tigresses lose in the Challenge Cup final and the Super League semi-final.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “It’s great to have Claire on board. She is a talented player and will no doubt be a great addition.

“She is very intelligent and has a lot of experience. I think she can bring a lot of maturity to the team.”

Garner’s first test could come in Castleford’s first pre-season friendly against York on Sunday, February 3.