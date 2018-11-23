Castleford Tigers Women sign Leeds Rhinos’ England star

Castleford Tigers Women have made a huge statement of intent ahead of the 2019 season with the signing of Rhiannion Marshall.

Marshall was one of the key players in the Leeds Rhinos side that won the Challenge Cup and reached last season’s Grand Final.

The 25-year-old decided to leave the Rhinos and approached the Tigers upon her return from the international break.

Marshall said: “I wanted to progress and get a little bit more experience playing with a new coach and playing alongside new people.

“I went to play for England and got on very well with the five girls from Castleford. I think that was the edge of joining Castleford and asking Lindsay if I was welcome.”

The forward has a wealth of experience, having previously played for Bradford Bulls. She was at the club in 2017 when the Bulls made history by going the full calendar unbeaten and claiming the treble.

The Doncaster-born player believes that her experience, particularly in the forwards, will aid the Tigresses in their pursuit of major silverware.

She said: “I think the future is very bright for Cas. There’s a lot of young players here, very talented players as well.

“I think having a bit of experience playing in the middle will lead to a successful 2019 season.”

Castleford Tigers head coach Lindsay Anfield is looking forward to working with the player and said: “Rhiannion is a top class player and will no doubt be a great addition to our team ahead of the new season.”