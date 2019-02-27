Castleford Tigers: Youngsters in 19-man squad for Hull KR game

One of Castleford Tigers’ youngsters is in line to make his competitive first team debut when Hull KR visit the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a Betfred Super League game on Friday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).
Castleford’s 19-man squad includes three who have not previously played Super League rugby for the Tigers so at least one of the players will play a part in the final 17.
With Adam Milner injured head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to the 19 that were on duty at London last weekend, bringing in young forward Lewis Peachey into the squad. He will compete with Cory Aston and Jacques O’Neill for one of the substitutes’ roles.
Talking about Milner’s injury and opportunities for youngsters, Powell said: “It’s positive news for Adam, not for this week but on the whole.
“He’s sore and he’s had a fair bit of treatment but there is no break which when I first saw his reaction I thought there was going to be a serious injury in there. He’s in a fair bit of pain but he will probably be available next week.
“There will be another opportunity this week for someone to make a debut. We have nobody else to come in from our senior group of players that are missing so we will give an opportunity to a young man who deserves it.”
Tickets are still available from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape as well as online from the Tigers website.
Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:
24. Cory Aston
2. James Clare
33. Chris Clarkson
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
25. Tuoyo Egodo
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
3. Greg Minikin
16. Junior Moors
29. Jacques O’Neill
28. Lewis Peachey
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
4. Michael Shenton
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts