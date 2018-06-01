Castleford up to fourth after impressive win at Hull KR

Castleford Tigers bounced back to winning ways as they ran in eight tries to beat Hull KR 42-14 at the KCOM Craven Park and go back into the top four in the Betfred Super League.

Kieran Gill celebrated signing a new contract to stay with the Tigers earlier in the day as he raced over for two tries and fellow winger Jy Hitchcox also scored twice as the Tigers were in control from early on to achieve their morale-boosting victory.

Cas put four tries on the board in the first 18 minutes and were 28-4 up by half-time to effectively have the points in the bag by the interval.

Gill, back in the side on the wing for his first Tigers game of 2018, quickly justified his selection as he opened the scoring on six minutes with a smart finish after collecting a fine cut out pass from the also returning Greg Eden, who was selected at full-back.

Three minutes later Eden was the scorer with a great individual effort that showed why he was the league’s top try scorer last year. There looked little on when he picked up a loose, bouncing pass, but he jinked his way through several home players to dive over.

The early Cas domination continued when Jamie Ellis sent Alex Foster over for their third try.

It got even better for them soon after as Matt Cook charged onto a pass from Paul McShane to ground the ball over the line. With Ellis adding his third goal the Tigers were 22 points to the good inside the first 20 minutes and their problems of a week earlier looked to be forgotten already.

Hull KR briefly hit back with their best move of the game, finished off in the corner by Ryan Shaw.

But the Tigers were soon back on attack and scoring again with skipper Michael Shenton rounding off their best move of the match. Ellis’s conversion made it 28-4 and that was how it stayed to half-time.

Cas survived early pressure in the second half before stretching their lead when Ellis’s fine pass sent Gill over for his second try.

More pressure followed from Jake Trueman’s kick that forced a goal-line drop-out and Jy Hitchcox joined in the scoring with a try wide out that was converted by Ellis.

Back came the hosts with a bit of fortune helping them score a try as Chris Clarkson dropped on a Maurice Blair kick that came back off the post.

But Cas came close again as Trueman’s kick forced a drop-out and Mike McMeeken dropped the ball going for the line.

Late on Shaw grabbed a consolation try for Rovers, but the Tigers had the final word with Hitchcox adding his second try, following up McShane’s kick to touch down over the line.

Scorers - Hull KR: Tries Shaw 2, Clarkson; goal Shaw. Castleford: Tries Gill 2, Eden, Foster, Cook, Shenton, Hitchcox 2; goals Ellis 5.

Hull KR: Quinlan; Shaw, Salter, Vai Vai, Moss; Lee, Blair; Kavanagh, Smith, Greenwood, Clarkson, Tickle, Donaldson. Subs: Masoe, Scruton, Atkin, Walne.

Castleford: Eden; Gill, Foster, Shenton, Hitchcox; Ellis, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Cook, Wardle, McMeeken, Milner. Subs: Millington, Holmes, Massey, Sene-Lefao.

Referee: James Child

Half-time: 4-28.

Attendance: 7,074.