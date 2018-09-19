Consistent Castleford skipper Shenton earns praise

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has praised the consistency of his skipper Michael Shenton.

The experienced centre has enjoyed another strong year leading the Tigers team to a top four finish and the Betfred Super League play-offs for the second successive year.

“Shenny’s just been a good player for us hasn’t he for a number of years,” said Powell.

“Defensively he reads the game really well, some of his skill application is outstanding and world class.

“He’s had to work with different halves as well as we’ve chopped and changed a fair bit and he’s been a really consistent member of the left edge so he’s had another really good year.

“He’s very consistent in terms of year to year, he plays well.”

On whether Shenton should still be in the England squad, Powell added: “It’s tough with internationals isn’t it particularly when you’ve got a coach on the other side of the world as they don’t get to watch the games.

“Whether there’s people within the system who have different preferences one way or another who knows?

“But he’s certainly an international quality player. He’s shown that over a number of years but sometimes it’s right for you and sometimes it’s not. It’s difficult to say exactly why that has been.”