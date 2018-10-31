England Knights squad shows six changes

Castleford Tigers’ Oliver Holmes has not been included in the England Knights team as head coach Paul Anderson has made six changes to the team who won their first international against Papua New Guinea last weekend.

The Knights are aiming to complete a 2-0 series win in Port Moresby on Saturday (5.30am GMT).

Warrington pair Harvey Livett and Danny Walker – who recently joined them from Widnes – are among the new inclusions, taking the Wolves’ representation to seven alongside Joe Philbin, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Dec Patton and the Knights captain Jack Hughes.

Leeds Rhinos trio full-back Jack Walker, wing Ash Handley and prop Mikolaj Oledzki have also been called into the 17, as Anderson ensures that all 23 members of his squad will have gained match experience in PNG.

Matt Whitley, who will join Catalans Dragons next season, is included in the squad in place of Hull FC’s Dean Hadley who returned home from the tour due to illness earlier this week.

Anderson said: “It was pleasing to secure that first win and we’re hoping we can do the same this weekend against a tough Kumuls side in Port Moresby.

“This tour is about providing players with experience and development opportunities as we build towards creating the strongest England side to take part in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and each player that travelled with us on this tour will return home having had that once in a lifetime opportunity to represent their national side in Papua New Guinea.”

England Knights squad to face PNG in full:

1. Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

2. Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors)

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

4. Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

5. Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves)

6. Declan Patton (Warrington Wolves)

7. Chris Atkin (Hull Kingston Rovers)

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

9. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

10. Matty Lees (St Helens)

11. Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves)

12. Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

13. Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves)

14. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

15. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

16. Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR)

17. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)