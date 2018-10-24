England squad named for first Test against New Zealand

Former Castleford Tigers star Daryl Clark has been included in the England squad for Saturday's First Test against New Zealand.

The Tigers academy product, now part of the Warrington Wolves team, is one of two hookers chosen in the squad for the game, which takes place at Hull, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

But there is no place for current Castleford player Adam Milner, who made his debut for England last week against France

England coach Wayne Bennett has today named the following 19-man squad:

John Bateman

George Burgess

Tom Burgess

Daryl Clark

Jake Connor

Oliver Gildart

James Graham

Chris Hill

Josh Hodgson

Jonny Lomax

Tommy Makinson

Jermaine McGillvary

Richie Myler

Sean O'Loughlin

Mark Percival

Luke Thompson

Sam Tomkins

Elliott Whitehead

George Williams