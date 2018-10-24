England squad named for first Test against New Zealand

Former Castleford Tigers star Daryl Clark has been included in the England squad for Saturday's First Test against New Zealand.
The Tigers academy product, now part of the Warrington Wolves team, is one of two hookers chosen in the squad for the game, which takes place at Hull, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
But there is no place for current Castleford player Adam Milner, who made his debut for England last week against France
England coach Wayne Bennett has today named the following 19-man squad:
John Bateman
George Burgess
Tom Burgess
Daryl Clark
Jake Connor
Oliver Gildart
James Graham
Chris Hill
Josh Hodgson
Jonny Lomax
Tommy Makinson
Jermaine McGillvary
Richie Myler
Sean O'Loughlin
Mark Percival
Luke Thompson
Sam Tomkins
Elliott Whitehead
George Williams