Four changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Hull KR game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 19-man squad to take on Hull KR on Friday night.

Following last Friday’s loss to top of the table St Helens, Junior Moors, Greg Minikin and Ben Roberts miss out through injury along with James Green.

Powell welcomes back Joe Wardle and winger Greg Eden after injury, while Kieran Gill, Tuoyo Egodo and Will Maher are all in contention to make their first appearances of 2018, with forward Maher having been recalled from a season long loan at Halifax.

The Betfred Super League round four match had to be postponed back in March due to adverse weather and will now take place on Friday at the KCOM Craven Park.

The two teams will battle it out to win the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy to celebrate the life and career of one of rugby league’s all-time greats.

Having started his career with Castleford, where he scored 16 tries and 35 goals during a two-year spell with the club, Roger moved to Hull Kingston Rovers in 1966 and went on to become a legend of the sport, making 406 appearances for the Red and Whites and scoring a club record 207 tries along with 607 goals.

A Great Britain and England international as a player, Roger later served as a coach at Hull KR, committing 25 years’ service in total and was fittingly awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league in 1983 and inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2000.

The trophy is modelled on Roger’s famous number six shirt and has been introduced by both clubs with the support of Roger’s family as a way to remember the former Rovers and Castleford icon who sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 68.

Tickets for the game are available from the Castleford Tigers retail stores in Carlton Lanes and Xscape and fans can also buy online from the Tigers website and collect at Hull KR on Friday night.

Official coach travel for this match is already fully booked.

Castleford Tigers squad: 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 29. Tuoyo Egodo, 6. Jamie Ellis, 17. Alex Foster, 28. Kieran Gill, 24. Jy Hitchcox, 11. Oliver Holmes, 25. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 21. Jake Trueman, 16. Joe Wardle, 32. Liam Watts.