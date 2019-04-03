Four changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Wigan game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to his 19-man squad for Friday’s Betfred Super League match at home to Wigan Warriors.

Injuries and suspensions have limited Powell’s options, but he has prop Mitch Clark available again and expects Nathan Massey to be fit again after he was in the 19 last week, but was unable to play against Leeds Rhinos.

Paul McShane’s suspension will see the hooker miss his first game of the season while half-back Jordan Rankin and forwards Junior Moors and Chris Clarkson also drop out of the 19-man squad due to injury.

The injuries give opportunities for Tuoyo Egodo and Jacques O’Neill to once again come into the squad and have a chance to experience more Super League action. Calum Turner was a last minute addition to the Tigers team to face Leeds Rhinos last week and officially is named in the 19-man squad this week.

The final player to come in to the team is a returning Mitch Clark, who so far in 2019 has only seen a few minutes of game time after picking up an injury in his first carry of the game after coming off the bench against Hull FC in round two.

On the team news Cas boss Powell explained: “Mitch Clark is available again so that’s one positive whether I use him or not.

“He’s only had one carry so far this season before he got injured so in terms of his fitness Mitch is one of those players who needs to get up to speed so he may need a bit more time on the training field. I’ll make that decision on Thursday.

“Chris Clarkson and Junior Moors are likely to be unavailable.

“We initially thought it was hamstring for Clarkson, but it looks like calf. I don’t think it’s too bad, but he’d be a risk this week.

“Moors has got a clavicle neck injury which is affecting the movement of his head and he’s struggling a little bit at the moment.

“Nathan Massey will probably come back. I will check on him on Thursday and it will be good to have him back.

“Mike McMeeken will be back in another week I think and it will be pleasing to have him back - he’s been a big miss for us.”

Tickets for the Wigan game are still on sale in the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire. Tigers fans can also buy online from the club website.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad vs Wigan Warriors:

2. James Clare, 21. Mitch Clark, 18. Matt Cook, 5. Greg Eden, 25. Tuoyo Egodo, 17. Alex Foster, 11. Oliver Holmes, 23. Will Maher, 14. Nathan Massey, 1. Peter Mata’utia, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 3. Greg Minikin, 29. Jacques O’Neill, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 6. Jake Trueman

27. Calum Turner, 8. Liam Watts.