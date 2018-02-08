Gale admits Castleford have had a wake-up call

Reigning Man of Steel Luke Gale admitted he and his Castleford Tigers team-mates had received a wake-up call in their opening day drubbing at St Helens.

Seldom has Gale played in a Tigers team that has been so outplayed and although Saints were impressive the Cas scrum-half took no comfort in that.

He said: “We were a million miles off what we should have been. We were not up to standard.

“Fair play to St Helens, they came out and beat us in every department.

“It was disappointing, but the positive is it is only round one and it is probably a bit of a wake-up call.”

Gale admitted he had not seen last week’s performance coming.

“We thought we were in good shape,” he reflected.

“We went there confident, everything had gone well. But they beat us to everything, the bounce of the ball, and they were far better than us.”

The Tigers begin their home campaign this Sunday against Widnes Vikings and Gale reckons it has now become a big game.

He added: “We have got to bounce back. It will be tough in training this week and there will be a few home truths.

“It was a tough night, but it was round one and we need to bounce back on Sunday.

“It is not the end of the world and we will be working hard to fix it.

“You sometimes have games like this and it doesn’t shape your season.”