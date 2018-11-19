Golden Point among a raft of rule changes for the Super League

GOLDEN POINT will be introduced to Betfred Super League next season.

The move, which will bring Super League in line with Australia’s NRL, has been sent by Super League’s board to the Rugby Football League’s laws committee for ratification.

Super League games which are level after 80 minutes will be followed by two five-minute periods of golden point extra-time. If there is no score after the extra 10 minutes the game will be deemed a draw and both teams will take one point.

Other planned changes include a reduction in the number of interchanges allowed per team from 10 to eight and the introduction of a shot clock at scrums, drop-outs and conversions to reduce time-wasting. Super League’s free play from knock-ones will be scrapped.

A statement said: “The Super League clubs have been determined to evaluate and improve all aspects of our competition and this includes the way the game looks on the field.

“As part of that process, the Rugby Football League were asked via their law committee to clear the way for the introduction of some exciting innovations for 2019 and beyond.

“Those proposals, which include golden point for drawn matches, have now been ratified, but the details of exactly what is going to be introduced and how are still being worked through with all relevant stakeholders including coaches and players.

“We look forward to providing full details to Super League fans very soon.”