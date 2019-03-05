Grant Millington loses appeal against two-match ban and will miss Castleford Tigers’ trip to Warrington

The two-match ban handed out to Castleford Tigers’ Grant Millington for throwing punches against Hull KR has been upheld on appeal.

Front-rower Millington challenged the two match penalty notice he received for a Grade C repeated striking charge from last Friday’s Betfred Super League match.

But an Independent Operational Rules Tribunal felt the sanction was justified.

They did not judge that the appeal was frivolous so did not add any further punishment. Therefore the two-match suspension remains and Millington will miss the games against Warrington Wolves and Salford red Devils.

Millington’s previous good record did not get the ban reduced as it could have done. In the game he was sin-binned along with Hull KR’s James Greenwood after the pair clashed in the 71st minute.

Greenwood was not charged for his part in the incident with the review panel saying the yellow card was sufficient punishment for him as he had not been seen to throw any punches.

Danny McGuire and Weller Hauraki were both sin-binned in the same game, but avoided further punishment through the disciplinary procedure.