Green aims to keep on improving

New forward James Green is making the most of the pre-season games to put his hand up for a place in Castleford Tigers’ line-up for next month’s opening Super League match.

Singled out for praise by head coach Daryl Powell for his display in the Boxing Day game against Featherstone Rovers, the off-season recruit followed up with a man of the match display against Leeds Rhinos – but reckons he can get better still with more time alongside his new team-mates.

He said: “You don’t get harder conditions than that. It was heavy on the legs, but for me it was good to get out there with all the senior players.

“To be part of the strongest 17 this team has got, plus a few more, was great for me.”

The weather made it difficult for the Tigers to show their skills, but Green reckons it was a step in the right direction.

He added: “We’ve only had Galey back for a week or so and Mike (McMeeken) hasn’t been in too long and we’ve got a new full-back as well, so we’re just trying to get all the combinations together.

“But the more this team stays together in training and in games, it will definitely start to click.

“We’ve just had a week of intense training (in Lanzarote) and we got everything out of it we wanted to.

“The field sessions were certainly clicking and on the back of that, in your spare time you’re in each other’s pocket, so for new guys like me it was perfect to be able to bond and get to know people you wouldn’t usually hang around with.

“I feel a great part of this team now and I’m loving it here. It is great, the lads have welcomed me with open arms and I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than 12 weeks.”