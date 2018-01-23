Green putting his hand up for Castleford Tigers inclusion

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell says that off-season recruit James Green is in his plans for the opening game of the Betfred Super League season following his impressive displays in the first two warm-up games.

Prop forward Green - signed on a one-year deal from Leigh Centurions - scored his first try in Castleford colours in Sunday’s pre-season game against Leeds Rhinos and gave an eye-catching display on top of an impressive first run out against Featherstone Rovers on Boxing Day.

He has given head coach Powell food for thought on which props should feature when the season proper begins on Friday week at St Helens.

He said: “James Green would have to be in my thoughts for the opening game.

“Pre-season trial games are there for a reason and if somebody stands out in it they have got an opportunity.

“We’ve got a lot of depth in our forward pack, particularly in the front row, but James has put his hand up absolutely.

“We’ve got a couple of weeks now before we play Saints, but I’ve got to think seriously where he fits in the 19-man squad that will be selected for the St Helens game.”

Powell was pleased to have Jamie Ellis back fit after the half-back picked up an ankle injury in training.

He played the whole of the second half in heavy underfoot conditions and came through the game okay to prove his fitness ahead of the Super League opener.

“Jamie Ellis came back probably a week earlier than we expected after his injury, which was good,” said Powell.

“It was good to get him out there and I thought he did some smart things.

“There’s good competition in his position and I’ll have a call to make on that in the next week.

“We’ve got a lot of people available at the moment and it’s always good to have that and be able to select from strength.”