Holmes back in Castleford’s 19-man squad for Wakefield game

Oliver Holmes returns after suspension to be the only change to Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad from last week as they take on Wakefield Trinity at the Mobile Rocket Stadium on Thursday night.

After the win over Leeds Rhinos head coach Daryl Powell has stayed largely loyal to the same players for the first of the Easter games, but there will be scope for changes for the second game on Monday at home to Warrington Wolves.

Winger Jy Hitchcox is the one player to miss out after playing at Elland Road.

Less than 2000 tickets remain available for this match and Tigers fans can buy now via the Tigers online box office here. Fans can also buy in store at the Tigers Den club shop, in Carlton Lanes, and at the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore, in Xscape.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad is:

26 James Clare, 18 Matt Cook, 6 Jamie Ellis, 17 Alex Foster, 7 Luke Gale, 22 James Green, 11 Oliver Holmes, 14 Nathan Massey, 12 Mike McMeeken, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 13 Adam Milner, 2 Greg Minikin, 8 Junior Moors, 1 Ben Roberts, 4 Michael Shenton, 19 Gadwin Springer, 21 Jake Trueman, 3 Jake Webster.