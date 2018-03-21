Injured Sene-Lefao set to miss Castleford’s Elland Road clash

Castleford Tigers have been hit by an injury blow ahead of Friday’s big Elland Road clash with Leeds Rhinos.

Powerful forward Jesse Sene-Lefao has suffered a MCL meniscus injury, which could see him sidelined for a number of weeks after he underwent surgery today.

He has been left out of Daryl Powell’s squad for the trip to Leeds with Jy Hitchcox returning to the 19-man line-up in the only change from the team that would have taken the field in the postponed game against Wigan.

Ticket sales for Friday’s game have already broken the 20,000 barrier with both clubs hoping to break the record attendance of 25,004 for a regular Super League fixture.

The final batch of tickets for the South Stand (the away end) arrived at Castleford club this morning and they are being snapped up quickly. Fans can buy in store at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes or from the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore in Xscape. Alternatively, fans can buy online from the Cas website and the tickets can be collected at the Elland Road ticket office on arrival on Friday night.

Castleford Tigers’ 19-man squad:

26 James Clare

18 Matt Cook

6 Jamie Ellis

17 Alex Foster

7 Luke Gale

22 James Green

24 Jy Hitchcox

14 Nathan Massey

12 Mike McMeeken

9 Paul McShane

10 Grant Millington

13 Adam Milner

2 Greg Minikin

8 Junior Moors

1 Ben Roberts

4 Michael Shenton

19 Gadwin Springer

21 Jake Trueman

3 Jake Webster