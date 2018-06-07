It was a ‘no brainer’ to join Castleford says new signing Q

New signing Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e cannot wait to get started with Castleford Tigers after revealing that he turned down Salford to come to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Laulu-Togaga’e – who likes to be known as Q – was on the verge of joining the Red Devils when Cas came in for him and he jumped at the chance of becoming part of Daryl Powell’s team last week.

He told the Express: “I was originally supposed to go to Salford. They showed a lot of interest on the Sunday after the Summer Bash.

“On the Wednesday my manager called me and guaranteed me that Salford had come in and wanted me to start training on Friday.

“I was happy to be playing in Super League, but he rang me about 10 minutes later and said Cas have just come in out of nowhere and they want you to start training tomorrow!

“I was like ‘let’s choose Cas’. That was a no brainer.

“They are a top team and have been for a while, they have a rich history and it’s a lot closer to home as well.

“I have talked to a lot of boys about how Daryl Powell coaches and I know he will get the best out of my game.”

Laulu-Togaga’e says he has settled in immediately with it being helpful that he knew a number of Tigers players before joining the club.

He said: “I knew a few of the boys here – Ben Roberts, Jake Webster, Cory Aston, Mitch Clark – which made the transition easier. I’ve fitted in pretty much straight away, which is good.

“They are a good set of boys and they’ve made me feel welcome and comfortable. There’s also some Samoan boys here, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors and us Islander boys are a close-knit group. Even if you haven’t met before, if you see each other it’s like you’ve known each other since you were kids.

“I am close to Cory, he used to babysit my son when I came over here.”

Laulu-Togaga’e is in line to make his debut against Warrington tomorrow night and is eager to get going if a little nervous at the same time.

He added: “I am excited. When Powelly told me I was in the squad I got butterflies straight away.

“Before the game I’ll be pretty nervous, but hopefully I’ll control those nerves.

“If I do play I am up for it, I am willing to take the challenge on and I’ll be confident in my ability to try and help the team get that win.

“It is exciting. I have been playing Championship for a while and Super League is another level.

“It’s a tough start for me against one of the best teams in Super League. Warrington are going well, but it is a good challenge.”