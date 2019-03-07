Jordan Rankin pleased to be fitting in with Castleford Tigers

Jordan Rankin has praised the Castleford Tigers coaches for helping him settle in quickly into the way the team plays.

Rankin has been on the pitch for every minute so far as the Tigers have won their first four games in the Betfred Super League and has been improving each week with his best performance yet coming against Hull KR.

Jordan Rankin in action for Castleford Tigers against Hull KR. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Swapping the team currently bottom of the table for the side at the top has seen Rankin’s move from Huddersfield Giants look a good one already and he is pleased to be playing part for the Tigers.

He said: “It has been a big six weeks for me since I signed for Cas, just trying to get to know the plays and the coaching staff and the players.

“I think slowly it’s becoming better every week. Obviously I am still building, but it has been a lot easier with the start we’ve had to the year and I am slowly implementing different things the coaching staff have given me and bringing them out in my game. Hopefully over the next couple of weeks we can see more of it and more wins.”

Rankin is pleased to have been able to play in his preferred position at half-back.

“It has been really good, I have been mixed in the halves and at full-back pretty much the whole of my career and never really settled on one position,” he explained.

“I have come here and Ryan Sheridan has been really good with helping me implement some things in my game as a half, things I need to work on and things I can keep doing really well.

“Him, Powelly and the coaching staff in general have taken my game to a new level that I am hoping to bring out over the next couple of weeks and for the rest of the season.

“It has been really good to work on one aspect of my game that can help us move forward as a team.

“It has been really good, they haven’t flooded my head with information overload, it has been a drip-feeding process for me and they have pretty much backed me to go out there with my ability in general and help the team win games.

“At the moment it is doing well. When the grounds get a bit firmer and the weather gets a bit sunnier I think that’s when they’ll see the best of me, but at the moment I am happy with the way everything’s going, leading the team around and helping them get wins.”

Rankin does not believe it has been an easy start for Cas.

He added: “Of the four teams we’ve played Catalans have done pretty well since they played us, Hull have won two on the trot, London turned over Wigan and we beat Hull KR who’ve had some decent wins.

“They are all teams that have won games. In Super League there’s no given wins for anybody. You have to turn up and play well every week. For us, we’ve played who we’ve faced every week and if we’re good enough to get the wins, we get the wins. Hopefully we can continue that knowing we’ve got the Easter period coming up.”