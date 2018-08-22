Mata’utia has the full package says Castleford Tigers boss Powell

Castleford Tigers have used seven full-backs this season following the loss of Zak Hardaker, but head coach Daryl Powell believes they could have finally found the right man to take the shirt on a permanent basis with the signing of Peter Mata’utia.

The former Leigh player made his second appearance for the Tigers against Warrington Wolves, but it was his first at full-back and his home debut and he left his new boss impressed.

Powell said: “I thought he was excellent.

“He was really solid. His high ball stuff is great, he carries the ball well, he has clever bits about him.

“It will take him time to piece everything together, but he is really diligent, he studies the game closely and watches everything we do over and over again.

“He is going to be a great signing.

“We have played a lot of people at full-back trying to sort the equation, but he was really good. He has got the full package.”