McShane’s brilliant season rewarded with clean sweep of Castleford Tigers awards

Paul McShane was a big winner when Castleford Tigers crowned their 2018 player of the year on Sunday night at their annual awards gala dinner.

Tigers players, coaches and staff were joined by club sponsors and fans at Elland Road Centenary Pavilion to celebrate another successful season in which by unanimous opinion hooker McShane has been the standout player.

The Castleford number nine took home four trophies after completing a clean sweep of all the awards he was eligible for.

McShane won the club’s player of the year as well as the players’, fans’ and directors’ awards.

Jake Trueman was named young player of the year and was the player of the year runner-up with Grant Millington third.

Tara Stanley won the Castleford Tigers Women player of the year while Georgia Roche took the players’ player award and Georgie Hetherington picked up the Russ Guy heart of a tiger trophy.

Lewis Carr was named the academy players’ player of the year and most improved player.

Lewis Peachey collected the Shooting Star award and Joe Summers was coaches’ player of the year for the U19s.

Director of rugby Jon Wells opening proceedings commending the hard work on and off the field. BBC Radio Leeds presenter James Deighton was compere for the evening as the Tigers looked back on an exciting 2018.

The achievements of Castleford Tigers Women were celebrated after they reached the Challenge Cup final and will this weekend vie for a place in the Women’s Super League Grand Final as they take on Leeds Rhinos Women in the play-offs.

The Tigresses also boast two of the three players shortlist for the first ever Woman of Steel award with Georgia Roche and Tara Stanley being nominated for the honour.

Castleford Tigers Academy’ squad has played a vital role in the successes of the Tigers first team with a couple of key contributors graduating into the first team set up this year.

Jake Trueman stood on the stage last year as the Academy’s players’ player of the year and has moved up into the Super League limelight with a stellar season.

Try scoring wizard Lewis Carr could be next off the production line and his double award success came after a year in which the youngster scored tries for fun at times.

Shooting Star award winner Lewis Peachey has been included in the first team’s 19-man squad twice this year as a reward for his performances.

On coaches’ award winner Joe Summers head of youth Darren Higgins commented on his powerful and disruptive running which makes him handful for opposition.