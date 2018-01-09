McShane signs new deal with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has agreed a five-year extension with the club.

McShane joined the Tigers midway through the 2015 season from Wakefield Trinity in a move that saw Scott Moore move in the opposite direction. Since then the 28-year old has gone from strength to strength wand was unlucky not to receive an England call up for the World Cup.

McShane made his Super League debut back in 2009 after coming though the Academy system at Leeds Rhinos. He went on to play over 60 times for the Rhinos despite spending time on loan with both Hull FC and Widnes Vikings.

McShane is delighted to secure his future with the Tigers

He said: “I’m chuffed to bits to sign my new contract here. It gives me five years to really crack on and settle into a place that I really enjoy playing. This deal will take me through the best parts of my career.

“We’ve got a great squad here and it makes the decision easier to stay.

“We have a great system here that suits the way I play. Coming to training every day is a joy!

“Last year was a successful year but we want to build on that and show that we are a consistent top four side.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is pleased to have a key part of his squad tied up on a long-term contract.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Paul McShane has agreed to extend his deal here at Castleford Tigers. He has become one of the leading hookers in world Rugby League over the last year and I am confident he will continue to improve over the period of his contract and achieve his aims of being an international rugby league player.

“I look forward to working with Paul and helping him stretch the high standards he set himself on a consistent basis.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “It’s great news for our club to tie down Macca to a long term deal. He’s a fantastic player and a great guy to have in our team.

“I’m sure our fans will be thrilled with this news and I’m personally looking forward to seeing Paul develop further within our squad.”