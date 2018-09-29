McShane wins Castleford Supporters Club player of year

The ultra consistent Paul McShane topped the fans’ voting as Castleford Tigers Supporters Club held their annual player of the year awards night on Monday.

All the first team squad was in attendance at a sold out Roundhill WMC venue and cheers were loud when McShane was announced as the player of the year, which was sponsored by Churchfield Foods..

Another of the Tigers consistent performers, Nathan Massey, took home the CTSC committee player of the year award, sponsored The Black Swan, Normanton, while young half-back Jake Trueman was presented with the 2018 special achievement award (sponsored by Carpet Magic) after his breakthrough year in the senior side.

Under 19s player of the year was Lewis Peachey with this award sponsored by Faye’s Sandwich bar.

Executive event sponsor was The Powder Keg, Fireworks and event sponsors were City Electrical Factors, Castleford branch and Rachel’s Tiger cubs, child minding.

The supporters club’s next event will be a Rugby League panel discussion evening with guests to be confirmed shortly.

It takes place on Friday, October 19 at the George V WMC, from 7.30pm, and is being sponsored by Samuel Valentine Urban Food Hall.

The CTSC annual dinner dance, meanwhile, takes place on Friday, November 16 at Greywood Hall.