Membership flourishing in successful year for Castleford Supporters Club

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club looked back on a successful year when they held their AGM at the George V WMC, Glasshoughton.

Chairman Derek Whale opened the meeting and treasurer Christine Taylor gave the 2017 account report, with receipts for the year to December 31, 2017 totalling £8,947 and a total of £2,500 donated to the Castleford Tigers.

The 2017 donations included £2,000 on three laptop computers to be used by Castleford Tigers coaches and £500 on sponsorship of three under 19s players.

Ken Harrison’s membership report said that there were 435 members in 2017, up more than 100 from 2016.

Secretary Paul Burns-Williamson gave his report and said it was great to be part of such a successful season.

He said: “We managed to get sponsors for all our 2017 events and increased membership. Our events have been well attended and feedback from attendees has been good.

“Club directors, club staff, coaches and players have supported us throughout the year and we thank everyone for that.

“We continue to provide events that provide a good enjoyable experience, along with raising funds for the Tigers.

“We have continued our great relationship with Daryl and the team, something the CTSC is very thankful for, we see ourselves has part of the wider Tigers family, allowing members to meet and chat to players, coaches and board members in a friendly, positive manner.

“The CTSC also work in partnership with the club, promoting club events, merchandise and the Tigers Daily Draw, anything that helps the club we are more than willing to do.”

Event highlights were the sell-out player of the year awards, put together with seven days notice, the dinner dance, race night and the 2018 membership launch night, all of which were well attended.

The CTSC’s next donation of £5,000 will be made at the forthcoming meet the coaches event.

Mr Burns-Williamson added: “I would also like to thank Michelle Cooper, the Tigers media and marketing manager, who supports us in all kinds of ways and makes all the hard work of the committee worthwhile.

“We are well on the way to getting sponsors for our 2018 events, with other sponsorship opportunities available for the race night, POTY night and our November dinner dance. Please see the committee for details.

“We continue to base ourselves in the Tiger Bar, one hour before kick-off on match days, selling 2018 memberships, please come and see us for a pre or after match chat.”

The committee thanked Ant Nunn for his hard work while on the committee plus Tracey Corbett, who helps at events, and Stuart Lake, who produces the CTSC posters and helps with the website.

Christine Taylor, Dave Bowman, Ken Harrison, Derek Whale, Paul Burns-Williamson, Keith Taylor and Rachel Brocklehurst were re-elected to the committee while Michelle Bowman was elected.