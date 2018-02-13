Minikin earns plaudits for try scoring display for Castleford

Winger Greg Minikin came in for praise from his boss after his try scoring performance in Castleford Tigers’ narrow 13-12 victory over Widnes Vikings.

Head coach Daryl Powell was delighted with the display of his young winger in only his third game since shoulder reconstruction that followed the end of last season.

Minikin faces big competition for his place in the Tigers team this year with the likes of Garry Lo, Jy Hitchcox, James Clare and Tuoyo Egodo all pushing hard for inclusion ahead of him.

But he has made a strong start to the campaign and got off the mark with an impressive finish for the only try of the first half against Widnes as well making more than 100 metres in the match with some forceful carries out of defence.

“I think Greg Minikin was our best player,” said Cas boss Powell.

“He got the man of the match from the sponsors and I just thought he looked strong to handle and looked dangerous.

“It was a great finish from him for the try in the first half.

“He was a stand-out for me.”

Powell also praised his forwards after they massively improved on their efforts in the previous game against St Helens.

He added: “I thought our pack was great.

“They took a lot of hammer last week and rightly so, but they really worked hard.

“I think the Widnes team looks really fit and strong this year and we had to work hard, but our pack dominated field position massively.

“Our work in the tackle area was a lot better so that was pleasing.”