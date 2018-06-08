New boy Q: Castleford’s attacking style can suit my game

New boy Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e reckons Castleford Tigers’ attacking style will suit his game.

The 33-year-old Samoan international was brought in from Halifax last week to provide a possible answer to the Tigers’ full-back conundrum on a deal until the end of the season, but he is aiming to impress sufficiently to earn a longer contract.

He said: “The deal is just to the end of the season. It is up to me what happens next. I am just thankful for this opportunity.

“Whether it’s to the end of the season or not I just hope when I do get my opportunity to play I can really push myself forward for another contract and try and play to the best of my ability.

“I like to think Castleford’s attacking style suits my game. They are a really good, structured team and play a lot of attack and that’s the kind of game I want to play.

“They are a top team, they just missed out on the title last year so hopefully they can go one better this year.”

Laulu-Togaga’e is adjusting to full-time training once again after playing for Halifax this year, but was full-time with Toronto last season.

He explained: “It is similar here to the way Toronto train. They both like to play expansive footy and move the ball around.

“From full-time to part-time, I was at Halifax for six weeks so I was only training three nights a week.

“There was a big difference, not training full-time. Now I am back to full-time you can really feel the difference, the amount of time you’ve got my hands on the ball you can really concentrate on getting stronger as well.”

Laulu-Togaga’e is excited to be possibly making his Tigers debut at Warrington tonight, but is also looking forward to playing in front of the Cas fans at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He added: “I have played here before for Sheffield so I know how good the Cas fans are. They get you up for the game.”