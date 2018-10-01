No Castleford Tigers players in 2018 Dream Team

St Helens’ domination of the Betfred Super League season has been recognised by the selection of seven of their players in the Betfred Super League Dream Team.

Captain James Roby is selected for a sixth time, and the first since 2016, and is joined by winger Tommy Makinson and centre Mark Percival who are each making a second appearance, and a quartet of Dream Team debutants – full-back Ben Barba, scrum-half Jonny Lomax, half-back Danny Richardson, and forward Luke Thompson.

The rest of the team, selected by a panel of the sport’s broadcasters and journalists in a secret ballot, comprises three players from Wakefield Trinity, two from Wigan Warriors, and one from the Catalans Dragons – but there is none from Castleford Tigers despite their third place finish.

Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst are the Trinity trio, all making their Dream Team debut; Wigan second-row John Bateman is the eighth debutant, joining his club captain Sean O’Loughlin who has maintained his remarkable consistency with selection for the seventh time in nine seasons since 2010; and Remi Casty represents the Catalans for the second time, six years since his previous appearance, after leading his side to Challenge Cup glory in August.

Nine of the Dream Team selections will be involved in the Super League semi-finals later this week, when St Helens face Warrington Wolves on Thursday night, and Wigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers on Friday – with the winners earning places in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 13.

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2018:

Ben Barba (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2014, 2018)

Mark Percival (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2017, 2018)

Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Danny Richardson (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Luke Thompson (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

James Roby (St Helens) Dream Team appearances: 6 (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018)

Remi Casty (Catalans Dragons) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2012, 2018)

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2018)

Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors) Dream Team appearances: 7 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018)

