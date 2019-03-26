One change to Castleford Tigers squad for Leeds Rhinos game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad for Thursday's trip to Leeds Rhinos.

The Betfred Super League game will take place at Emerald Headingley with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be live on Sky Sports.

Powell has made one change to his team after the Tigers' loss to St. Helens with Will Maher returning from injury to take his place in the 19-man squad for the first time in 2019. He replaces Tuoyo Egodo.

Maher tore his pectoral muscle during the first session of pre-season and has been out of action until returning two weeks ago while on dual registration with Halifax.

Leeds have made a poor start to the 2019 season, but Powell is expecting them to challenge his team.

He said: “It’s still early days in the season and I know they’ve played one game more than us but they’ve been coming after teams and they’ve been pretty aggressive with their carries. They’re in games and they’re difficult to beat but unfortunately for them they are getting beat.

"They’ll turn that around at some point, hopefully that won’t happen this week but we know we need to make sure we’re good enough to beat them.”

Tickets for the game are still on sale at the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire. Coach travel for the game is also available.

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad v Leeds Rhinos:

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

17. Alex Foster

11. Oliver Holmes

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts