Pack star Grant Millington happy to see career out at Castleford

Australian forward Grant Millington cannot see himself playing for any other club in England apart from Castleford Tigers.

The 32-year-old prop has been a regular fixture in the Tigers side since signing from Canterbury-Bankstown in 2012 and plans to play the remainder of his first grade career with a club he now calls home.

Millington has proved himself to be one of the best and most consistent Australian imports in the club’s history and has no plans to retire just yet with two years still left to run on his contract.

He was at the forefront of the opening day victory over Catalans Dragons with a typically committed display in the front row and is still very much enjoying life at Castleford.

He told the Express: “I hope to play out the rest of my career at Cas.

“If I was told tomorrow that I wasn’t wanted at Cas I think I would go home and probably play some local league with my friends. I’ve been here that long that I cannot see myself anywhere else in England.

“I love it here. This is pretty much our home now.

“Me and my family love our home in Australia, but I can’t really see myself living away from the Castleford area. I still get a buzz from walking out in front of the Cas fans. When we walk out there I always take a second or two to appreciate the support we get. It’s fantastic and it makes a big difference to us.”

On his own personal goals for the 2019 season, Millington added: “My aim is to be consistent. That’s what I try to be every year, to be the most consistent player I can.

“Sometimes that doesn’t go your way and you fall in and out of form, but it’s just about working your way back into good form.

“I’m feeling good. I think I’ve only missed one session through illness through the whole of pre-season so I’ve been in the mix for just about all of it.

“It makes such a difference when you get a full pre-season in. I’ve had previous years when through injury or other reasons you can’t train every week or you miss chunks of it. So it’s the best I’ve felt in a while and I’m looking forward to it.

“As for the team’s goal like any Super League side would have we want to win something this year.

“It’s a big challenge for us. Obviously we’ve been close the last two seasons, but we’ve got to take that next step this year and bring a trophy home.”