Players set to attend launch of new Castleford Tigers superstore

Castleford Tigers are launching a brand new sports superstore within the Xscape retail and entertainment complex this afternoon.

The Castleford Tigers Sport Superstore will be located right in the middle of the downstairs mall within the heart of the Xscape complex and will stock a variety of sportswear and accessories.

A grand opening will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm and the club is welcoming fans to come along to take a look. The whole first team squad are attending for a meet and greet before taking over the Xscape complex and there will be some opening day offers in store.

Tigers marketing manager Michelle Cooper said: “We can’t wait for our fans to see our new sports superstore! We’ve all been working really hard behind the scenes to bring something new to Xscape and offer a whole range of sports merchandise that you can’t currently buy in store anywhere else in our area.

“Our full first team will be coming down to officially open the store at 4pm this Friday and lookout for various competitions coming your way too as Castleford Tigers takeover Xscape.

“Players will be heading into various units within the complex to meet you all so come on down and help our new sports superstore open with a bang!”

Tigers commercial manager Chris Powell said: “We are really excited to be working more closely with Xscape and our huge new sports superstore gives us the opportunity to stock an extensive range of sportswear, not just our own official merchandise.

“New lines will include, NRL, NFL and NHL official merchandise, as well as rugby and football boots, protection and base layers. We’re also delighted to welcome the Oddballs charity into our store and we’ll be stocking their merchandise which helps raise awareness for testicular cancer.

“New lines will be arriving in our sports superstore every month, including a golf range and official merchandise from some fantastic suppliers including XBlades, ISC, Canterbury, Reebok and Under Armour.

“It’s really exciting for us to be able to take the next step after a fantastic year of sales in our Tigers Den retail store in Carlton Lanes and online.

“The Tigers Den will still continue to stock our full range of official Castleford Tigers merchandise while our new sports superstore in Xscape will allow us to expand our sports offering beyond Rugby League.”

Xscape General Manager Jason Warren said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Castleford Tigers store to the centre.

“The sports superstore will be a great addition to the Xscape line-up and it gives us a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with a local, iconic sporting brand.”

The Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore will be open from 4pm on Friday and will open every day.

Fans will be able to buy match tickets and merchandise and the store will also become media hub for the club, hosting meet and greets and regular filming activity with the first team squad throughout the year.

The store will be open until 8pm on its opening day, with the grand opening activity starting at 4pm.