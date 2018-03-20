Powell not worried about Castleford’s fixture backlog

Head coach Daryl Powell is not concerned that his Castleford Tigers team have fallen behind with fixtures in the Betfred Super League and already have as many as three games in hand on Warrington Wolves.

A second postponed game last weekend plus not having a match on the World Club Challenge weekend have left the Tigers with a fixture backlog to clear up, but although frustrated by the stop-start nature of the season so far Cas boss Powell is preferring to get on with the job in hand how ever the cards are dealt.

He said: “I don’t see any point in worrying about it. The international weekend takes care of one of the matches.

“We’ve just got to keep chipping away and winning games.

“I think we’ve stabilised the initial smack on the chops we got against St Helens.

“We’ve got to keep improving and I think we’re doing that. We’re getting a little bit better each week and there’s a number of areas we need to keep improving

“But I think we’re in a good place and we just going to go week to week and just keep getting better as a team each week.

“You want to keep playing week to week, that’s definitely the case.

“It has been difficult, especially with the combinations. We’ve got a new half in there and obviously a new full-back so that’s been the most difficult thing and you’ve got to get as much as you can out of practice.

“We’ve tried to step that up and our training has been a lot more intense in the last week or two based on the fact that we know what’s coming up in this next block with some really difficult games and tough challenges and the fact that the team needs to spend more time together.

“So we’ve done some things a little bit differently.”

Powell admitted there had been some frustration at losing another game to the weather with the postponement of the Wigan match last Sunday, but he was now looking forward to playing Leeds Rhinos on a good pitch at Elland Road.

He said: “We haven’t been able to get any fluency to our season. But it is what it is, there’s not much we can do.

“The table is a little bit unbalanced isn’t it? Warrington have played seven games we’ve played four. We just have to crack on.

“It is a decent surface (at Elland Road) and we’re looking forward to getting out on the field again.”

Powell is expecting his players to face a tough test from the Rhinos team that beat the Tigers in the Grand Final.

He added: “It doesn’t matter who’s playing does it? They’re just a quality group of players.

“It was a tough game for them against St Helens. Saints have been on fire, but they found a way to win and they have good players in every position so we know it will be a real challenge for us.”