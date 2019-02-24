Powell pleased with “big win” at Castleford Tigers

Daryl Powell described it as “a big win” after coming away from London Broncos with a resounding victory on Saturday evening.

The Tigers head coach was delighted with the attitude shown by his players as they kept their opponents to only one try in the 80 minutes and won on a ground where visiting teams, including Wakefield Trinity, have found it difficult to win in recent years.

He said: “We thought it was going to be really tough here and it was – I thought London challenged us. But I was really pleased with elements of our game.

“It’s a big win for us, which puts us in a great position after three rounds.

“The boys were great attitude wise. If you come here and you’re a little bit off then you’ve got a chance of being beaten, as Wakefield saw, so I was really pleased with our attitude especially.”

The victory was achieved at a cost with another injury as Adam Milner limped off with an ankle injury to add to the eight first team squad players already sidelined for this game.

Powell added: “I don’t know how bad it is, but he was limping off heavily at the end. It’s a real disappointing one for us as Adz has been playing really well.

“Hopefully it won’t be too bad, but it doesn’t look he will play next week.

“We’re pretty short at the moment, but the boys have shown a lot of resilience and toughness. The players who are taking the field are doing a great job.

“I don’t think we were at our best, we weren’t as fluent as we’d like to have been, but defensively we are doing a good job and we scrambled well when London put us pressure.

“Obviously you’ve got to be pleased. The attitude’s been great with and without the ball and it’s a great win at a tough place. They will beat some teams here this year. It’s an awkward surface, they move the ball a lot and you’ve got to be smart on the edges.”

Former Castleford player now London head coach Danny Ward had no complaints over the result.

He said: “Castleford have got some quality players.

“They’ve got a big pack and they throw some ball around and score some good tries.

“They’re a good team to watch and hopefully we’ll learn some lessons.”