Powell set to be offered England role

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is being tipped to be handed a role with England when the Rugby League makes a big announcement on the future of the international side.

After the success of England reaching the World Cup final current head coach Wayne Bennett, whose contract has now ended, is being offered the chance to continue in the role, but Powell could be his number two before taking over the main job when Bennett finishes.

Powell has admitted he would be interested in a role with the international team if he could combine that with remaining in charge at Castleford – something also suggested by Tigers chief executive Steve Gill.

The Cas coach is held in high regard at the RFL after the job he has done in turning round the Tigers’ fortunes in recent years and it is believed he will be offered a contract to initially be the number two with England before being promoted to head coach.

When asked recently about whether he would like a role with England, Powell said: “Clearly I would be interested as it would be the top of the ladder in terms of the coaching perspective.

“If you have any ambitions at all, you want to be coaching there. If opportunity ever came along I’d certainly be interested.

“England is a big job and a special one so I’d be pretty foolish not to be interested if it did come up.”