Promising youngster Storey earns full-time contract with Castleford Tigers

Academy player Robbie Storey has earned himself a two-year full-time contract and will now make the step up to Castleford Tigers first team training environment.

Storey, 18, joined the Tigers in August 2017 from the City of Hull Academy and he has continued to grow as a player during his time at Academy level.

The West Hull player represented England at youth level last year and he is pushing for a strong finish to the 2018 season to feature again this year.

Storey will now take his career to the next step and is looking forward to being guided by the club’s senior coaches and players.

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be stepping up the first team.

“Coming over here from Hull it was obviously a new environment for me but I settled in here straight away and I’m so pleased to be going full-time and hopefully getting some Super League games this year or next year.

“Everyone here has made me feel so welcome from day one and I’m really looking forward to working more with players like Jake Webster and Michael Shenton who are so experienced in my position and have already been so helpful in my development. I can’t thank the coaches here at Castleford enough for the guidance they’ve given me so far in my career.”

Tigers Academy head coach Tony Smith said: “Robbie’s reward of a full-time contact is on the back of two seasons of impressive performances at under 19s level.

“His challenge now is to continue working hard in all aspects of his game, which he will no doubt do and improve as a result of being in the first team environment.”