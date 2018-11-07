QLT agrees deal with Halifax

After Castleford Tigers chose not to renew his contract Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has rejoined Halifax for the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old full-back has signed a one-year deal with the Championship club and the contract does not contain a Super League clause, meaning that he will remain with Halifax for the full season.

QLT scored six tries in nine appearances for Castleford after joining them midway through the season to help solve their problems at full-back.

The Samoa international also played at half-back and impressed, but following the signing of Peter Mata’utia from Leigh his opportunities with the Tigers became limited towards the end of the season.

Laulu-Togaga’e first moved to the UK back in 2011 and spent six seasons at Sheffield Eagles, scoring 183 tries in 218 matches.