Roberts outlines his case to stay at full-back for Castleford

Head coach Daryl Powell has a big decision to make on who starts at full-back when Castleford Tigers return to action next week after admitting that Greg Eden had been earmarked to play there against Widnes and not Ben Roberts before injury put paid to those plans.

However, while Eden had to sit the game out Roberts gave a much improved performance and made 103 metres on 20 carries in the match as well as taking all the high balls aimed his way.

On this display Powell may be tempted to stick with his original choice for full-back in the absence of Zak Hardaker, although he did reveal that Eden’s injury was not serious and he was expected to be available for the Hull game on Saturday week.

“We had a look at Greg Eden on Thursday and he had a scan. I got a phone call on Friday afternoon from Matty, our physio, saying he would be no good,” explained Powell.

“I thought Benny was much, much better. He had a lot more energy about him, got on the end of things and did some smart things. So for him in hindsight it’s been a benefit (that Eden was unavailable), it’s given him some confidence back because Greg was potentially going to have a run at full-back so I’m pleased for Benny in that way.

“I think Greg Eden and Joe Wardle will be back for the Hull game, which is our next game so we should a few options selection wise.”