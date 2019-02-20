Seven Castleford Tigers youngsters named in England Youth Performance squad

Seven of Castleford Tigers’ Scholarship side have been selected in an England Youth National Performance squad announced today.

A 68-player National Performance Squad has been selected by England Youth head coach Danny Wilson and assistants Mark Applegarth and Anthony Atherton for the 2019 season.

It includes Castleford’s Adam Rusling, Archie Fletcher, Bailey Hodgson, Caelum Jordan, Cain Robb, Jayden Field and Josh Thornton.

Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors lead the way with eight players selected from each club, while Warrington Wolves join the Tigers with seven.

Huddersfield Giants have six representatives included, London Broncos and the City of Hull Academy have five and Wakefield Trinity have four.

Betfred Championship outfits Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings have four and three representatives respectively. The only Betfred League 1 side with inclusions in the squad is Newcastle Thunder who have three players selected.

England Youth will play a number of international Test matches later this year, which will be confirmed in due course.

The National Youth Performance squad in full:

Adam Rusling - Castleford Tigers

Ajahni Wallace - Leeds Rhinos

Alex Dickens - City of Hull

Alex Sutton - Wigan Warriors

Andrew Stewart - Leeds Rhinos

Archie Fletcher - Castleford Tigers

Bailey Hodgson - Castleford Tigers

Bailey Dawson - City of Hull

Ben Killan - Huddersfield Giants

Billy Cannon - Wigan Warriors

Bryn Bradley - London Broncos

Caelum Jordan - Castleford Tigers

Cain Robb - Castleford Tigers

Chris Grint - London Broncos

Coby Nichol - Leeds Rhinos

Daniel Ganson - St Helens

Daniel Moss - St Helens

Elliot Shaw - Newcastle Thunder

Elliot Wood - Wakefield Trinity

Ellis Keppel - St Helens

Ethan Bradbury - Warrington Wolves

Femi Sanya - London Broncos

Fenton Rogers - Huddersfield Giants

George Collins - Huddersfield Giants

Henry Bowler - Newcastle Thunder

Howard Hackett - Warrington Wolves

Isaac Shaw - Wakefield Trinity

Jack Howorth - London Broncos

Jack Taylor - Wigan Warriors

Jacob Beety - Bradford Bulls

Jacob Hookem - City of Hull

Jacob Farrimond - Warrington Wolves

Jake Judson - Bradford Bulls

Jake Anderson - Newcastle Thunder

James Murray - Widnes Vikings

Jayden Field - Castleford Tigers

Jimmy Ferguson - Wakefield Trinity

Joe Gibbons - Leeds Rhinos

Joe Woods - St Helens

Joe Charnock - Wigan Warriors

Joel Speed - City of Hull

Jonathan Bennison - Widnes Vikings

Josh Thornton - Castleford Tigers

Kavan Rothwell - Wigan Warriors

Kieran Rush - Huddersfield Giants

Kieran Rennox - Warrington Wolves

Leon Stewart - City of Hull

Lewis Camden - Bradford Bulls

Logan Astley - Wigan Warriors

Luca Atkinson - Leeds Rhinos

Luke Broadbent - Warrington Wolves

Matty Nicholson - Wigan Warriors

Max Hindle - Huddersfield Giants

Max Allen - London Broncos

Oliver Field - Leeds Rhinos

Owen Blackwood - St Helens

Owen Fisher - Wigan Warriors

Pat O’Donavan -Wakefield Trinity

Reece Sumner - St Helens

Rio-Osayonwambo Corkill - St Helens

Ryan Barnes - Widnes Vikings

Sam Little - Leeds Rhinos

Taylor Mail - Bradford Bulls

Taylor Pemberton - St Helens

Toby Hughes - Warrington Wolves

Tom Nicholson-Wattern - Leeds Rhinos

Tom Whitehead -Warrington Wolves

Will Pryce - Huddersfield Giants