Seven Castleford Tigers youngsters named in England Youth Performance squad

Seven of Castleford Tigers’ Scholarship side have been selected in an England Youth National Performance squad announced today.
A 68-player National Performance Squad has been selected by England Youth head coach Danny Wilson and assistants Mark Applegarth and Anthony Atherton for the 2019 season.
It includes Castleford’s Adam Rusling, Archie Fletcher, Bailey Hodgson, Caelum Jordan, Cain Robb, Jayden Field and Josh Thornton.
Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors lead the way with eight players selected from each club, while Warrington Wolves join the Tigers with seven.
Huddersfield Giants have six representatives included, London Broncos and the City of Hull Academy have five and Wakefield Trinity have four.
Betfred Championship outfits Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings have four and three representatives respectively. The only Betfred League 1 side with inclusions in the squad is Newcastle Thunder who have three players selected.
England Youth will play a number of international Test matches later this year, which will be confirmed in due course.
The National Youth Performance squad in full:
Adam Rusling - Castleford Tigers
Ajahni Wallace - Leeds Rhinos
Alex Dickens - City of Hull
Alex Sutton - Wigan Warriors
Andrew Stewart - Leeds Rhinos
Archie Fletcher - Castleford Tigers
Bailey Hodgson - Castleford Tigers
Bailey Dawson - City of Hull
Ben Killan - Huddersfield Giants
Billy Cannon - Wigan Warriors
Bryn Bradley - London Broncos
Caelum Jordan - Castleford Tigers
Cain Robb - Castleford Tigers
Chris Grint - London Broncos
Coby Nichol - Leeds Rhinos
Daniel Ganson - St Helens
Daniel Moss - St Helens
Elliot Shaw - Newcastle Thunder
Elliot Wood - Wakefield Trinity
Ellis Keppel - St Helens
Ethan Bradbury - Warrington Wolves
Femi Sanya - London Broncos
Fenton Rogers - Huddersfield Giants
George Collins - Huddersfield Giants
Henry Bowler - Newcastle Thunder
Howard Hackett - Warrington Wolves
Isaac Shaw - Wakefield Trinity
Jack Howorth - London Broncos
Jack Taylor - Wigan Warriors
Jacob Beety - Bradford Bulls
Jacob Hookem - City of Hull
Jacob Farrimond - Warrington Wolves
Jake Judson - Bradford Bulls
Jake Anderson - Newcastle Thunder
James Murray - Widnes Vikings
Jayden Field - Castleford Tigers
Jimmy Ferguson - Wakefield Trinity
Joe Gibbons - Leeds Rhinos
Joe Woods - St Helens
Joe Charnock - Wigan Warriors
Joel Speed - City of Hull
Jonathan Bennison - Widnes Vikings
Josh Thornton - Castleford Tigers
Kavan Rothwell - Wigan Warriors
Kieran Rush - Huddersfield Giants
Kieran Rennox - Warrington Wolves
Leon Stewart - City of Hull
Lewis Camden - Bradford Bulls
Logan Astley - Wigan Warriors
Luca Atkinson - Leeds Rhinos
Luke Broadbent - Warrington Wolves
Matty Nicholson - Wigan Warriors
Max Hindle - Huddersfield Giants
Max Allen - London Broncos
Oliver Field - Leeds Rhinos
Owen Blackwood - St Helens
Owen Fisher - Wigan Warriors
Pat O’Donavan -Wakefield Trinity
Reece Sumner - St Helens
Rio-Osayonwambo Corkill - St Helens
Ryan Barnes - Widnes Vikings
Sam Little - Leeds Rhinos
Taylor Mail - Bradford Bulls
Taylor Pemberton - St Helens
Toby Hughes - Warrington Wolves
Tom Nicholson-Wattern - Leeds Rhinos
Tom Whitehead -Warrington Wolves
Will Pryce - Huddersfield Giants