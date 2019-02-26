Skipper Shenton praises Castleford Tigers forwards

Castleford Tigers skipper Michael Shenton was pleased with the way his team’s pack dominated the ruck to set up victory over London Broncos.

While the tries were shared round seven different scorers to show what a good team effort it was Shenton felt the key to the win was the effort of the boys down the middle.

He said: “Some of the guys played some big minutes. I thought Nathan Massey was in particular really good for us, taking us forward, being direct. That was something we talked about.

“You might see some opportunities with the way London like to play the ball and sometimes you can mirror that and copy what they’re doing, but I think for us we’re a bit better when we’re direct and then we find shape on the edge after we’ve got the ruck kind of quick.

“It was important for us to get the ruck, challenge them in the middle and I thought that’s where we did pretty well.

“Jake Trueman stepped up again and controlled the game well with Paul McShane.”

Despite the final score, Shenton said the Tigers had been challenged in the first half by their hosts.

He added: “London had been sticking in games and challenging people. They were a bit of an unknown to us really with some of the younger players they’ve got.

“What they have got is energy, enthusiasm and some great plays, especially on your try-line. We found it difficult to start with until we got to grips with the game as a few too many errors let them in that area we didn’t want them in.

“But we knew that if we completed sets and played to our ability we were too good. I think we showed that.

“Our handling of the pressure they threw at us was good.

“Wakefield found out when they came down to London that you cannot take them lightly. We took this deadly serious and every game we do. Every game in Super League is tough so to get that scoreline and keep them, a really challenging team, down to six is pleasing.”