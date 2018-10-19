Springer leaves Castleford to join Wolfpack

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Gadwin Springer has left the club and will join Toronto Wolfpack for the 2019 season.

The French international leaves Castleford having played 58 games since joining in 2015.

Springer moved to England after starting his professional career with Catalans Dragons and becoming the first French Guyana-born player to play in Super League.

Injuries however, hampered the 25-year-old’s 2018 season, limiting him to just six games as Castleford reached the Super League semi-finals and with Cas looking to trim their wage bill the decision was made to let the prop forward go.

Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells wished Springer well in his future career

He said: “Gadwin’s opportunities have been limited this season by both injury and the progression of other players in our squad. Every player wants to play regular first team rugby and Gadwin was no exception.

“With that in mind we felt that it would be in the interests of both parties that he pursues other avenues in order to secure regular first team rugby.

“We thank Gadwin for his contribution to the Tigers and we wish him every success at the Toronto Wolfpack.”

Toronto Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble commented:“When Gadwin first came onto the Super League scene, his strong running game and raw power was there for all to see. We know our Canadian fans will enjoy seeing Gadwin at Lamport Stadium punching holes through defensive lines as well as welcoming the Wolfpack’s first French player.”

Springer said: “I’m delighted to be joining Toronto Wolfpack next season. I heard a lot of good things about the club and I’m really excited about the opportunity ahead.

“I cannot wait to join the boys in pre-season. I’d also like to thank the Castleford Tigers supporters for their never-failing support and wish all the best to my former teammates.

“I’m hoping I can bring my strong running game to the Wolfpack. I like to carry the ball strong and be really aggressive in defence so I’m looking forward to bringing these attributes to the team. I’m most excited about playing in front of the fans and experiencing the atmosphere at Lamport Stadium, though.”