Springer replaces suspended Holmes in Castleford’s squad for Wigan clash

GADWIN Springer has been drafted into Castleford’s 19-man squad for Sunday’s home Betfred Super League game against Wigan Warriors.

Springer, who replaces suspended Oliver Holmes, could make his first appearance for the Tigers this season.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell is relishing Sunday’s game.

Powell said: “Wigan have some renewed vigour this year. They will have been disappointed with what happened to them last year. They set themselves high standards and they will be coming after us on Sunday,

“We are mindful that we need to step up now as we enter our next set of games. The boys have trained well this week. We have an edge about us and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us on Sunday.”

Tigers playmaker Luke Gale is also looking forward to facing Wigan.

Gale said: “Wigan are a good, aggressive side and they are playing well at the moment.

“It’s always a good clash against Wigan and I’m sure it will be a great game on Sunday.”

Castleford’s squad is James Clare, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, Luke Gale, James Green, Nathan Massey, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Jake Trueman, Jake Webster.