Supporters’ chance to meet Castleford’s coaching staff

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are holding a meet the coaches evening on Tuesday, February 13 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle’s Hospitality Suite.

Head coach Daryl Powell will be in attendance along with assistant coaches Ryan Sheridan and Danny Orr, head of strength and conditioning Ben Cooper and head physio Matt Crowther.

The event will give fans a chance to put their questions direct to the coaching staff and before the questioning begins, at around 7.45pm there will be a presentation of £5,000 to Daryl Powell from the supporters club.

The money is the latest to be raised by the CTSC that will be put to good use by the club and Daryl will inform fans where the latest donation will be spent.

It brings the total raised by the CTSC since its inception in 2004 to more than £82,500.

Admission to the meet the coaches evening, which is sponsored by the Black Swan, Normanton, is £1 members, £3 non members with 2018 memberships available on the night. The current total of members for 2018 has passed the 330 mark.

There will be a raffle and tea and coffee will be available.

CTSC membership costs £5 adults, £10 family (two adults, two children) and children under 16 £2.50.

The first CTSC event of 2018 was a meet the new boys evening, sponsored by Carpet Magic, Kippax, at the George V WMC and attended by Joe Wardle, Garry Lo, Mitch Clark, Jamie Ellis, James Green, James Clare, Cory Aston and Alex Foster.