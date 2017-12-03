Tigresses unveil special new kit ahead of pre-season training

Castleford Tigers Women have unveiled their revolutionary new kit for the 2018 season.

The new kit strikes close resemblance to the men’s with the mix of black and orange colours. But this is far from an ordinary kit – it is an Elite X Blades product featuring a silicone front and GPS technology.

Castleford will be the first women’s side to play in a Super League quality kit and will also be the first to use GPS technology. This will give the players an unprecedented insight into their game.

The GPS will measure how far the players have run, take their top speed, calculate the number of contacts, work out the power output, produce a heat map and much more.

For the women’s game this is yet another revolutionary move which many hope will take the sport to another level.

Castleford Tigers Women will begin their pre-season campaign in December and are heading off to a residential army camp. Following the pre-season a 26-player squad will be selected to compete in the second Women’s Super League campaign.