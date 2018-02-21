Trueman and Turner bag hat-tricks in winning start for Castleford youngsters

Castleford Tigers’ under 19s made a winning start to their season when they travelled to play their London Broncos counterparts and came away with a 68-4 success.

The Tigers took charge in the opening half to open up a 24-0 lead and went on to run in 12 tries.

Jake Trueman and Calum Turner led the way with hat-tricks while Jacques O’Neill and Lewis Carr crossed twice and there was one try each from Robbie Storey and Joe Summers with Jake Sweeting successful with 10 goals from 12 attempts.

Seven of the Tigers’ current scholarship side, meanwhile, have been selected for the RFL’s National Programme.

The players will now attend several training sessions with a view to possibly representing England’s youth side at the end of the year.

Last season Cas were represented by four players in the England youth squad while five Tigers Academy players were selected for England’s Academy side.

Tigers talent development manager Darren Higgins said: “The selection of these lads into the national performance programme is a great opportunity not only in terms of player development but with potential selection for the England youth squad in mind.

“As a club we are extremely proud of the number of players on our books that have represented England at both academy and youth level during the last 12 months, which reinforces the systems with have place in relation to both talent identification and player development are working.

“As a club we prefer to go about our business in a low key manner in terms of attending local junior fixtures but have made a commitment to ensure any local junior game is attended by our talent identification team at the relevant and appropriate age groups. The selection of these lads on the back of 2017 demonstrates that these systems are starting to work.”

Tigers National Performance Programme players and community clubs:

Bailey O’Connor: Lock Lane

Brad Graham: Oulton Raiders

Cory Hodgson: Fryston Warriors

Dom Dyson: Normanton Knights

Keanu Bean: Lock Lane

Nathan Carter: Kippax

Sam Hall: Oulton Raiders